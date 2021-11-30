TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join us for our Book Club on Daring Greatly

Every day we experience uncertainty, risks, and emotional exposure that define what it means to be vulnerable or to dare greatly. Based on 12 years of pioneering research, Dr. Brené Brown dispels the cultural myth that vulnerability is weakness and argues that it is, in truth, our most accurate measure of courage.  

Session 1:  February 2, 2022 from 2p-2:50p 

Session 2: February 16, 2022 from 2p-2:50p 

Session 3: March 2, 2022 from 2p-2:50p 

All sessions will be via Zoom. 

To register, please email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu 
Posted:
11/30/2021

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


