Learn how to save a life from suicide with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training brought to you by the TTU Student Counseling Center. Suicide can be seen as a journey of increasing hopelessness that starts with an idea and ends with an act. Anybody with the right skills can disrupt this journey. QPR training will teach you how to recognize warning signs for suicide, how to approach someone who feels suicidal, and how (and where) to refer that person for help.

March 29th from 2p-3p via Zoom

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “QPR Suicide Prevention” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.