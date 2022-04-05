Leadership 2.0 targets a critical leadership skill - feedback. This class focuses on receiving and giving feedback with a new experiential learning process to practice these skills and receive individualized coaching from HR professionals in the process.
Each class runs from 8:15-12 pm and is limited to 12 people. Please note, you must have completed Leadership 1.0 modules 1, 2, and 3 to register.
Join us as we
- Identify your feedback triggers and learn how to receive feedback to enhance your performance
- Upgrade your skills for giving healthy feedback from different perspectives.
- Simplify labeling the exact feedback your team needs to hear.
- Practice real life scenarios with Talent Management staff, and gain experience handling common, but difficult situations.
- Integrate your coaching and mentoring with HR and walk into any situation feeling equipped.
- Coach and develop your team to perform to the best of their ability.
Next Classes are:
February 24th from 8:15a-12:00p
April 27th from 8:15a-12:00p
June 28th from 8:15a-12:00p
If you have any questions please reach out to HR Talent development at hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.