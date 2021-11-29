The Ghanian Students Association of Texas Tech - a student organization - is seeking a faculty or a staff member to become their organization advisor. Duties of the advisor are to work in partnerhship with the group to guide the student leaders of the organization, provide advice and support, and connect the group with campus resources. Student organizations at TTU are required by the Center for Campus Life to maintain a full-time employed faculty or staff member as their organization advisor. If you'd like to inquire more about becoming a student org advisor or would like to assist the Ghanian Students Association by becoming their advisor, please contact Amy Prause, Asst. Director of Student Involvement, at amy.prause@ttu.edu.