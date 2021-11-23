This course is designed to explore theories and practices of language and literacy focusing on applied linguistics and its relationships to literacy teaching and learning. We will interrogate theories and concepts from the field of applied linguistics and how the ideas and practices are presented in multifaced contexts of education. The course will provide the foundations of applied linguistics to understand language acquisition and development, multilingual students' language and literacy, and how they are examined in relation to historical and current pedagogies and instructions of language and literacy education.



