This course offers an introduction to Feminist Science and Technology Studies scholarship and considers the role of gender, race, class, and sexuality in science and technology. We will consider how gender and race have been studied in multiple sciences over time, what role gender and race have played in the development of technology, how the advancement of technology has affected our ideas of gender and race, and how feminists have and can engage with science and technology.





Some topics we may cover include:

feminist approaches to the sciences; gendered innovations in science, medicine, and engineering; how recent neuroscience impacts traditional feminist issues; the interaction between cultural gender norms and genetic theories of sex; feminist analysis of biomedical advances like embryo adoptions, stem cell technology, and intra- and inter-species organ transplantation; the gendering of social robots; and what makes a technology feminist.



