"A Psychoanalytic Interpretation of Maria Arbatova's 'My Last Letter to A.'"

Dr. Rich's talk will focus on the short story "My Last Letter to A." by Maria Arbatova, a feminist who was at the forefront of the Russian women's movement after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990’s. It will specifically examine how and to what extent the story is influenced by psychoanalysis.

Dr. Elisabeth Rich is an associate professor of Russian at Texas A&M University. She earned her Ph.D. in Slavic Languages and Literature at the University of Michigan. Her research focuses on contemporary Russian literature and drama, and Dr. Rich has published essays and reviews in Civilization/The Magazine of the Library of Congress, The Nation, and The Washington Post (Book World), as well as many Russian and American scholarly journals.

Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, from 12-1:00 pm via zoom