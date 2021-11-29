



The primary job function of the Program Assistant for Media & Marketing is to gather, create, produce, and distribute content that promotes, engages, and recruits participants for the program for either the office of Mentor Tech or First-Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs .





Available Openings: 2 (FGTMP and Mentor tech, respectively)





Job ID: 5262 (apply through Red Raider Student Employment Center) Job Type: On-Campus Undergraduate Work Study





Hours- 15.0 to 20.0 hours per week

Hourly Rate- $9.00/hour





To view job description and apply, visit- https://tinyurl.com/PAforSMCD













For questions, contact Laura Flores at (laura.flores@ttu.edu)



