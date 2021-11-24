On Saturday, November 27th, TOSM staff will install the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST. Individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded during this maintenance window. Two factor authentication for the Raiderlink dashboards will also be implemented during this time. Raiderlink will be available during this time, but various tabs and links may experience intermittent downtimes.

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

