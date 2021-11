We are looking to hire approx. 10 instructors.

Positions are for Grades 10th-12th: June 5th-9th Grades 7th-9th: June 12th-16th

Applicants are encouraged to email a resume and brief synopsis of what they would teach.

For more information, please visit our website Posted:

11/29/2021



Originator:

Ariana Hernandez



Email:

ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu



Department:

Institute for the Gifted





