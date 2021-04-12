Please join us for our Holiday Coffee event hosted by both the TTU Women's Club and the TTUHSC Faculty Women's Club. This annual gathering brings together all of our members to mingle, catch up, share organizational news, and celebrate the past year together. We hope to see you there!





We will also be selling poinsettias for $15 per plant, and all proceeds will help fund the University Women's Club Paul Whitfield Horn Scholarship to support TTU Female graduate students. Additionally, if you would like to further help support the TTU graduate student community, we will be collecting gift card donations for goods such as food and gas and from retailers such as Target and Walmart to provide to students in need of financial assistance. Posted:

11/26/2021



Originator:

Shawn Adams



Email:

shawn.adams@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Law



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 12/4/2021



Location:

TTUHSC Academic Classrooms Building Foyer located at 3601 4th St.



