21st Annual High and Dry: “A Photographic Exhibition of

Peoples and Places of the World’s Dry Lands”

Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 2021 ? 5:00 – 6:30 PM

Juror Gallery Talk – 6:00 PM

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79409

The Office of International Affairs at Texas Tech University is honored to present this annual premiere juried exhibition. Celebrate the unique beauty of the world's arid and semiarid landscapes as seen through the lens of 43 photographers from across the nation. On display November 22, 2021 – January 28, 2022. Opening reception – December 3, 2021.

2021 Jurors:

Amanda Smith and Kevin Tully

Directors of A Smith Gallery - Johnson City, Texas

https://asmithgallery.com/

For more information about the opening reception and the gallery/virtual exhibits go to:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/high-and-dry/21st-annual.php

This program is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc. and The CH Foundation.

Additional Sponsors: TTU Office of International Affairs and the International Center for Arid and Semi-arid Land Studies.