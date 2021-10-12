To experience what Christmas might have been like on the open prairie during frontier days, visit the 43rd Annual Candlelight at the Ranch from 6:30 to 9 p.m. December 10 and 11 at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The event will include more than 5,000 luminaries lining the 1.5-mile pathway of the historic park as volunteer Ranch Hosts dress in period clothing to recreate holiday scenes from another era. The event is free to the public with a suggested $5 donation per family. Visitors who come on Friday night will have the added advantage of walking to the nearby Texas Tech International Cultural Center from 5:30 to 7:30 to participate in Weihnachtsfest, a Celebration of German Holiday Traditions. Both events are family-friendly, free and open to the public. Posted:

