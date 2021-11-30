December 2-7, 2021

SUB will be open until midnight each night

FREE scantrons and blue books after 8pm on weekdays and all day on Sunday

Main Information Desk

FREE coffee each night from 8pm-12am

2nd floor next to Masked Rider room

3rd floor next to the Information Desk

2nd & 3rd floors have large open study areas full of tables, chairs, moving whiteboards and hundreds of power outlets! Whiteboard supplies can be checked out from the Info Desk on the 3rd floor with a TTU student ID.

Contact Student Union & Activities at 807-742-3636 or studentunion@ttu.edu. Follow us @TTUSUB and www.sub.ttu.edu.