December 2-7, 2021
SUB will be open until midnight each night
FREE scantrons and blue books after 8pm on weekdays and all day on Sunday
FREE coffee each night from 8pm-12am
- 2nd floor next to Masked Rider room
- 3rd floor next to the Information Desk
2nd & 3rd floors have large open study areas full of tables, chairs, moving whiteboards and hundreds of power outlets! Whiteboard supplies can be checked out from the Info Desk on the 3rd floor with a TTU student ID.
Contact Student Union & Activities at 807-742-3636 or studentunion@ttu.edu. Follow us @TTUSUB and www.sub.ttu.edu.