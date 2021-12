Attention Red Raiders!!!

The Spring 2022 disbursement date for undergraduate, graduate, Texas Tech School of Law, and Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine students will be January 4, 2022.

***Missing documents, or missing account information, can impact the date of disbursement. If you have any questions or concerns, related to missing information, please contact the Financial Aid & Scholarship Office via finaid.advisor@ttu.edu or 806-742-3681, M-F, between 8:30A-4P.