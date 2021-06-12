TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Library to be open 24 hours during finals

The University Library will be open 24 hours beginning at 6 a.m. Dec. 2 and closing at 2 a.m. Dec. 8 to accommodate studying for finals.

Visit library.ttu.edu for more information on Libraries hours and services. 
