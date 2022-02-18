Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:
Top Tier Catering Office Student Assistant
Work availability (15-25 hours; Monday-Friday 8am-5pm; must work a minimum of 3 hours Monday-Friday)
Responsibilities: Assist Top Tier Catering with daily office tasks which includes printing books to distribute to the Top Tier Catering staff.
Requirements: Must be available for a minimum of 3 hours Monday-Friday. Must be proficient in office products and have general computer knowledge. Must be willing to work occasional evenings or weekends to assist Top Tier Catering with large events.
The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Place @ Murray, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court
Work availability (10-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)
Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations
Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.00/hour with a raise to $11.25 after trainings are completed.
Applying is easy!
1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu
If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360