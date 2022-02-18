Join our team of Red Raiders Feeding Red Raiders at Hospitality Services!



Top Tier Catering Office Student Assistant

Work availability (15-25 hours; Monday-Friday 8am-5pm; must work a minimum of 3 hours Monday-Friday)

Responsibilities: Assist Top Tier Catering with daily office tasks which includes printing books to distribute to the Top Tier Catering staff.

Requirements: Must be available for a minimum of 3 hours Monday-Friday. Must be proficient in office products and have general computer knowledge. Must be willing to work occasional evenings or weekends to assist Top Tier Catering with large events. Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations: The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Place @ Murray, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court

Work availability (10-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations

Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.00/hour with a raise to $11.25 after trainings are completed.

Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360

2/18/2022



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

