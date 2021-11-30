Study Title: A Phenomenological Study Relating to the Cultural Aspects of Grief Experiences Among Sri Lankans

We are looking for Sri Lankans who has experienced losing a family member after the age of 18.

Your participation is completely voluntary and there are no direct benefits for your participation. We appreciate your time and effort for this research study.

The study will involve an interview or focus group discussing your grief experience. This discussion will be based on how you processed the loss and how you are currently coping with grief.

The interview will involve 30-60 minutes of discussion with the researcher. The focus group will involve a 60-90 minute discussion with other participants who have also experienced losing a family member after the age of 18. You can choose to participate in the interview or the focus group.

Please email to find out more information about this research study. If you wish to participate please email us to schedule a date for the interview.

kumudu.witanapatirana@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.