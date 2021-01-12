The Southwest Node of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) is offering a regional program in Lubbock to help teams quickly and effectively validate their commercialization strategy through tactical collection and analysis of data generated from direct interaction with potential customers. Additionally, this course will provide teams the opportunity to become eligible to apply for a $50,000 I-Corps Team Grant from the National Science Foundation. Apply here: https://my.reviewr.com/s2/site/NSF_iCorps2022 Program Dates: Pre-Opening Workshop & Orientation: Thursday, February 10th, 2022, 3:00 – 4:30 pm (Virtual) Opening: Friday, February 11th, 2022, 12 – 5 pm (Hybrid) Midpoint Check-in: Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022, 12 – 5 pm (Virtual) Closing: Friday, March 4th, 2022, 12 – 5 pm (Hybrid) ***Deadline to apply: January 10th, 2022*** Contact: Ganga Baskar at ganga.baskar@ttu.edu