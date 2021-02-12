TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
2021 Finals & Interim | Dining Hours

Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours beginning Thursday, December 2nd for individual study day and into finals. These dining hours are available online by clicking on the Finals & Interim Dining Hours banner at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are posted at all Hospitality Services dining locations.

2021 Finals & Interim | Dining Hours

Hospitality Services wishes all Red Raiders the best of luck with finals and the end of the semester.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @EatAtTexasTech
Posted:
12/2/2021

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories