Are you passionate about social justice? Do you want to know more about Black Lives Matter and #METOO movements? If so, this course is for you! WGS 2300 focuses on the study of women and other marginalized groups. This course challenges gender, racial, sexual, and other stereotypes.
Questions? email womens.studies@ttu.edu
|Semester
|Course
|Section
|Day
|Time
|Room
|Instructor
|Spring 2022
|WGS 2300
|1
|M,W
|9am
|BIO 101
|Dr. Alder
|Spring 2023
|WGS 2300
|2
|M,W
|10am
|ELECE 101
|Dr. Sotomayor
|Spring 2024
|WGS 2300
|3
|M,W
|11am
|MCOM 75
|Dr. Sotomayor
|Spring 2025
|WGS 2300
|7
|M,W
|11am
|ENGPHL 101
|Dr. Alder
|Spring 2026
|WGS 2300
|D01 -D04
|asynchronous
|asynchronous
|asynchronous
|Dr. Ballard
|WINTER-MESTER 12/9-12/23 & 1/4-1/7
|WGS 2301
|D09 (CRN 65574)
|asynchronous
|asynchronous
|asynchronous
|Dr. Ballard