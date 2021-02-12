Are you passionate about social justice? Do you want to know more about Black Lives Matter and #METOO movements? If so, this course is for you! WGS 2300 focuses on the study of women and other marginalized groups. This course challenges gender, racial, sexual, and other stereotypes.

Questions? email womens.studies@ttu.edu





Semester Course Section Day Time Room Instructor Spring 2022 WGS 2300 1 M,W 9am BIO 101 Dr. Alder Spring 2023 WGS 2300 2 M,W 10am ELECE 101 Dr. Sotomayor Spring 2024 WGS 2300 3 M,W 11am MCOM 75 Dr. Sotomayor Spring 2025 WGS 2300 7 M,W 11am ENGPHL 101 Dr. Alder Spring 2026 WGS 2300 D01 -D04 asynchronous asynchronous asynchronous Dr. Ballard WINTER-MESTER 12/9-12/23 & 1/4-1/7 WGS 2301 D09 (CRN 65574) asynchronous asynchronous asynchronous Dr. Ballard Posted:

