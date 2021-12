The College of Arts & Sciences will honor Monica Hicks with a retirement reception on Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m. in the Holden Hall rotunda, celebrating her distinguished career at the university. Hicks has served as a staff member in Arts & Sciences since 2008 as a unit manager and assistant to the dean. Her overall career at Texas Tech University spans 22 years. In 2021, Hicks was honored as a recipient of the Top Techsan Award presented by the Texas Tech Alumni Association. Posted:

12/3/2021



Originator:

Randal Lacy



Email:

RANDY.LACY@TTU.EDU



Department:

Arts and Sciences



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 12/16/2021



Location:

Holden Hall Rotunda



