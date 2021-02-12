TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Need to complete a core requirement this spring?

 

ID 2383: Environment and Behavior fulfills your Social and Behavioral Sciences credit! Open to all majors. Come learn about how your behavior is affected by buildings and environments you inhabit.
12/2/2021

Erin Sopronyi

erin.r.sopronyi@ttu.edu

Department of Design DOD


