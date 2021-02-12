As announced on August 5th, to better serve the Texas Tech community and comply with federal law , changes to the assignment of IP addresses on the TTU wired network will be made during the winter intersession between the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. For callers using the University's phone system, these changes will allow first responders to better locate on campus callers in emergency situations.

Changes will be applied from 7:00 pm -10:00 pm CST between Dec 9 – 22, 2021 and Jan 4 – 7, 2022. While these changes are being made, systems will experience a brief interruption of network service, but should otherwise have no noticeable impact. In some cases, a system reboot may be needed to complete the process. Staff responsible for IT services, such as Network Site Coordinators, have been provided with additional information to assist in this transition. For systems that have IP-address specific requirements, please first contact your department’s Network Site Coordinator for assistance. Your Network Site Coordinator will be able to communicate your situation to the appropriate IT Division staff.

Thank you for your partnership and patience as we work to improve services to the TTU campus community and meet federal compliance.

Following the completion of this work in your building, Skype for Business will begin displaying your building name and floor level rather than street address. Please verify and report any discrepancies to IT Help Central at (806) 742-HELP (4357) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu ).

For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

