FEDERAL CONTRACTORS-READY FOR COVID-19 VACCINE REQUIREMENTS?

You do not want to miss this! Join Northwest TX Procurement Technical Assistance Center (NWT PTAC) @ TTU at NO CHARGE for this webinar presented by law firm, Schooner & Moriarty, LLC to learn the latest updates about COVID-19 impacting federal contractors, what resolutions are available due to delays caused & other safety protocols for your business & employees. Schooner & Moriarty, LLC are dedicated & experienced in serving federal government contractors. Webinar open to anyone interested.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 8 @ 10 - 11:30 a.m. (CST) Cost: NO charge & by Zoom Presenter: Matthew Schoonover-founder & managing member of Schoonover & Moriarty LLC Must Register in Advance: www.nwtptac.org/events Questions: Call (806) 742-7822 or email nwtptac@ttu.edu

12/6/2021



Sydney Langford



Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 12/8/2021



Location:

Zoom



Small Business Development Center

