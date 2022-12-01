Pre-Registration is now open for all Spring Intramural sports and events!

Classic Series Sports: Basketball, Outdoor Soccer, Softball & Kickball

· Team sports with a regular season plus a playoff tournament.

· All games are officiated by student officials.

· Opportunity to be crowned the champion and receive intramural championship shirts.

Modern Series: Sand Volleyball & 4v4 Flag Football

· Team sports with an extended regular season.

· Sports and activities are self-officiated.

Flash Series: Archery, Spikeball, Climbing Competition, Battleship, etc.

· Events generally happen quickly and are not a long-term time commitment, hence the “flash” designation.

· These events are generally one- or two-day events that may be elimination tournaments or drop-in events.

· The Flash Series is designed for students who want to be involved without the multiple week commitment.





Check out IMLeagues.com/ttu to register a team or as a free agent by the deadlines for each event! If you do not already have a free IMLeagues account, create one with your TTU email address today!



New Forfeit Fee Policy Rather than requiring a forfeit fee hold at the time of registration for our classic and modern sports, team captains will now be charged the forfeit fee on their IMLeagues account after their team has forfeited.



Questions? Please contact the Sport Programs office at 806-742-2945 or at intramurals@ttu.edu.