1. Supervises the overall daily operations of the shop. .

2. Responsible for preparing and submitting a daily sales report and a monthly report to the Association office in a timely fashion. Daily enters sales report information into excel program.

3. Prepares potential orders for all merchandise, books and office supplies in the Shop to be submitted to the Executive Administrator for approval. If approved, places the order.

4. Deals directly with all vendors regarding breakage, damages and any other issues with incoming orders.

5. Priority must be given to customers in the shop.