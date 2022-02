Don't have a team but want to play outdoor soccer? Attend the Outdoor Soccer Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, February 8th @ 6pm in room 201 at the Student Rec Center. During this meeting we will educate participants on do's and don'ts while playing intramural sports, review sport specific rules, and attempt to place participants on a team.

Please contact the Sport Programs Office at 806-742-2945 or intramurals@ttu.edu with any questions or concerns you may have.