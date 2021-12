Good morning, It is time to begin the process of nominating our amazing student staff for TTU Student Employee of the Year. The nomination information can be obtained by reaching out to Nedra Goodrich at nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu. Nominations will be due February 10. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Thank you Nedra Goodrich RRSEC

Student Financial Aid & Scholarships

Posted:

12/7/2021



Originator:

Nedra Goodrich



Email:

nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Departmental