Apply today! The student-run on-campus news outlet is hiring for Spring 2022! All majors are welcome and are encouraged to apply. This is a unique experience that gives you the opportunity to grow. As well as a great resume builder. No experience is necessary. The editors at The DT will educate you on all that they need to know to create a great weekly publication. https://studentmedia.wufoo.com/forms/the-daily-toreador-newsroom-application

For any questions, contact arianna.flores@ttu.edu. Posted:

12/6/2021



Originator:

Chyna Vargas



Email:

chyvarga@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities