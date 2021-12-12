TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Christmas Q&A and Book Signing Event: Katharine Hayhoe, SAVING US

Join us Sunday, December 12 at 5pm CST at Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen in Lubbock, TX, for an in-person book reading, signing and Q&A with TTU climate scientist and author, Katharine Hayhoe.

Order drinks and food from Atomic's amazing menu as Dr. Katharine Hayhoe reads from her new book, SAVING US, takes questions from the audience, and signs books.


About the Author:

Katharine Hayhoe is a climate scientist, author, professor at Texas Tech University, and the Chief Scientist at The Nature Conservancy. She has been named the United Nation's Champion of the Earth and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People. Read more here.

 

SAVING US Reviews:

"Practical advice abounds in this compassionate guide to conducting meaningful discussions about the environment. Those in search of a hope-filled approach will find plenty of encouragement." —Publishers Weekly

“An optimistic view on why collective action is still possible—and how it can be realized.” —The New York Times

“A must-read if we’re serious about enacting positive change from the ground up, in communities, and through human connections and human emotions.” —Margaret Atwood, Twitter

 

Event details:

Free. No registration required.

Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen is located at 2420 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX 79401

Visit Eventbrite page here

Learn more about SAVING US here

 
Posted:
12/6/2021

Originator:
McKenzie Griffin

Email:
McKenzie.Griffin@ttu.edu

Department:
Climate Science Center

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 12/12/2021

Location:
Atomic Lounge & Pizza Kitchen

