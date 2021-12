Hispanic Culture and Civilization: Mythic Mexican Women in Literature and Popular Culture (SPAN 3390.001) Spring 2022; TR 12:30-1:50 In this course, we will study how Mexican and Chicano/a identities have been constructed and challenged through the iconic figures of La Malinche, the Virgin of Guadalupe, La Llorona, Coatlicue, Sor Juana, and La Adelita. We will examine visual art, music, film, and literature. Taught in English, counts towards Spanish major/minor Fulfills multiculturalism requirement Posted:

12/10/2021



Originator:

Britta Anderson



Email:

Britta.Anderson@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL





Categories

Academic