Retirement Reception in honor of Sheila Hoover

Join us for a come-and-go reception from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 in the Library’s Croslin Room as we honor Sheila Hoover, Associate Dean of Libraries, who is retiring after 18 years with the Library.

Posted:
12/17/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


