We are seeking a front desk office worker with a cheerful disposition who can assist with various administrative duties pertaining to departmental functions such as: conducting facilities tours to parents and potential students, fielding phone calls and emails to various art personnel, and assisting with various projects related to office organization. Any basic design experience, ie photoshop or canva is helpful, previous customer service experience is preferred.





Students working in the Art Office qualify for up to 20 hours a week, we are flexible with your course scheduling. Starting pay is $8.00 - $10.00/hr *workstudy preferred.





If interested in this position please email your resume and finalized spring schedule to Brittany Moore at Brittany.R.Moore@ttu.edu.