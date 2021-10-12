Spring 2022 Important Information Payment for the Spring term for TTU & SVM is due Friday, January 7th .

. Payment for the Spring term for Law is due Thursday, January 6th.

For tax purposes, any spring term payments we receive prior to January 1st, will not be included on either your 2021 or 2022 1098-T. To ensure you receive a 1098-T that reflects all your payments for the spring 2022 term, please make sure your payment is made on or after January 1st, 2022.

Budget Payment Plan will open Friday, December 3rd .

. Emergency Payment Plan will be open Tuesday, January 4th.

Financial Aid will begin disbursing to student accounts on Tuesday, January 4th .

. Exemptions, waivers, and contracts will begin posting on Saturday, January 1st if all documents are completed.

if all documents are completed. You may pay online or enroll in a payment plan via Raiderlink .

Raiderlink Book loans are available at sbsbookloans.ttu.edu starting Saturday, January 1st . Posted:

12/10/2021



Originator:

Kyndal Clendennen



Email:

kyndal.clendennen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Business Services





Categories

Departmental

