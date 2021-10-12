Season’s Greetings Red Raider!

Looking for a PAID internship at TTU?

Become a student ambassador for the University Career Center!

The application for a new Graphic Design Intern is open and available for students to apply.

We welcome creative visual artists to apply that have a passion for Texas Tech and respect for their fellow Red Raiders. The position is not remote but is flexible with the student’s academic responsibilities. For this position, the student can work a minimum of 10 hours per week and a maximum of 20 hours per week.

Duties include creating designs for social media, print, and web! Come build your professional portfolio with the UCC!

We are asking that every candidate:

complete the attached application,

submit a cover letter and resume

include samples of your work (printed or digital)

contact information from two references

and your availability to work M-F for the Spring 2022 semester

This information can be emailed directly to Dominique.Massey@ttu.edu.

The job positing will close on HireRedRaiders (HRR) on December 17th at noon.

HRR Job Posting Direct Link: https://ttu.admin.12twenty.com/jobPostings#/jobPostings/35006701335845

After an adequate review of qualifications and an in-person interview, decisions can be made very quickly on the new hire.

We welcome you to apply and join our team!

Sincerely,

Texas Tech University Career Center