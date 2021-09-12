TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Students – winter break & spring semester jobs! The arena needs YOU!

Here for the holiday break?  Need a job this winter & spring?  United Supermarkets Arena is hiring!! 

Become an integral part of the exciting basketball season and other special events working as venue event staff (ushers, ticket takers, re-set crew, etc.). 

Flexible scheduling – sign up to work individual events based on your availability.

Front desk reception, hands-on technical assistance, and student manager positions available also.

Join our team today!

Click to complete your application today and submit to Delia Garcia @ delia.garcia@ttu.edu, or email or call 806-742-7362 to arrange a time to complete in person.

Questions? phone 806-742-7362.
Posted:
12/9/2021

Originator:
DALE Garcia

Email:
delia.garcia@ttu.edu

Department:
United Supermarkets Arena


