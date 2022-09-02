Are you looking for an on-campus job and love sports? Sport Programs is hiring softball/kickball officials for the spring semester. No officiating experience required, but knowledge of the sport is preferred. Interested? Attend one of the following info sessions/rules trainings listed below:





Softball/Kickball Official

· Option 1: Thursday, February 17th from 6-8PM at the Student Rec Center, Room 201

· Option 2: Monday, February 21st from 6-8PM at the Student Rec Center, Room 201





Complete the RSVP Form by following this link: https://form.jotform.com/213135147309147





Additional trainings will be required as a part of the interview process. Please fill out the RSVP Form for full training dates/times. Questions? The Sport Programs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9AM - 5PM. Drop-in, call (806-742-2945) or email us at intramurals@ttu.edu.