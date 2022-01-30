TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Try something new! Drop-in Archery at the Rec Center!
Intramural Sports is hosting drop-in archery at the Student Rec Center in Room 114 from 3-6 PM on the last Sunday of each month throughout the spring semester! No registration required and all materials needed will be provided.

Archery Drop-In Dates
  • Sunday, January 30th
  • Sunday, February 27th
  • Sunday, March 27th
  • Sunday, April 24th
1/26/2022

Brittney Hamersky

Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu

University Recreation Student Fees

Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 1/30/2022

TTU Student Recreation Center, Room 114

