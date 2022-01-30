Intramural Sports is hosting drop-in archery at the Student Rec Center in Room 114 from 3-6 PM on the last Sunday of each month throughout the spring semester! No registration required and all materials needed will be provided.

Archery Drop-In Dates Sunday, January 30th

Sunday, February 27th

Sunday, March 27th

Sunday, April 24th

