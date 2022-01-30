|
Intramural Sports is hosting drop-in archery at the Student Rec Center in Room 114 from 3-6 PM on the last Sunday of each month throughout the spring semester! No registration required and all materials needed will be provided.
Archery Drop-In Dates
- Sunday, January 30th
- Sunday, February 27th
- Sunday, March 27th
- Sunday, April 24th
|Posted:
1/26/2022
Originator:
Brittney Hamersky
Email:
Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu
Department:
University Recreation Student Fees
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 1/30/2022
Location:
TTU Student Recreation Center, Room 114
