To register as a free agent or to register a team for intramural softball and/or kickball, please follow the steps below!
- Go to IMLeagues.com/TTU and select login, if you already have an account, or select create an account. When creating an account, you MUST use your TTU email address.
- After logging in, the TTU Intramural Home Page will list all of the leagues/events that are taking place this semester. Click on the league you are wanting to register for.
- Follow the instructions to sign up as an individual or as a team!
- Once the team has met the minimum number of players required and the registration period is open, the captain of the team must select an open division (day/time) for their team to move into. Register early to insure you have the best selection of days/times available.
Classic Intramural Softball and Kickball will each be officiated and consist of a 3-week regular season followed by a single elimination. The season will begin on Thursday, March 3rd and all games will be played at the softball complex.
NEW rather than paying a forfeit fee at the time of registration, the team captain will be charged the standard forfeit fee ($50 for classic sports) after their team has forfeited.
Questions? Please contact the Sport Programs Office at 806-742-2945 or at intramurals@ttu.edu