Intramurals #everyoneplays, it's not too late to get involved!

Flag Football Registration is March 21st - March 28th

Sand Volleyball Registration is March 25th - April 4th Intramural 4v4 Flag Football and 4v4 Sand Volleyball registration is opening soon on IMLeagues.com/TTU. Pre-register a team today and when registration opens, all you have to do is select a day/time for your team to play!

Please contact the Sport Programs Office at 806-742-2945 or at intramurals@ttu.edu with any questions. The office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at the Student Rec Center, Room 203. Posted:

3/8/2022



Originator:

Brittney Hamersky



Email:

Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Student Organization

Rec Sports Programming

