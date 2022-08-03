Intramural 4v4 Flag Football and 4v4 Sand Volleyball registration is opening soon on IMLeagues.com/TTU. Pre-register a team today and when registration opens, all you have to do is select a day/time for your team to play!
- Flag Football Registration is March 21st - March 28th
- Sand Volleyball Registration is March 25th - April 4th
Please contact the Sport Programs Office at 806-742-2945 or at intramurals@ttu.edu with any questions. The office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at the Student Rec Center, Room 203.