Joining a Sport Club at Texas Tech, is a great way to try something new, stay active and meet new people. Current Sport Clubs include eSports, badminton, ultimate, swim, bowling, climbing, gymnastics, trap and skeet, wrestling and martial arts, but there are many more! Find them all on the TTU UREC Website.





Being a part of a sport club provides an opportunity to advance leadership skills, compete against other universities, and/or participate in fun social events throughout the school year! Each Sport Club is unique and provides experiences tailored toward their own goals.





If you are interested in joining, please email the president of the Sport Club and they will give you additional information on how to join. All of the Sport Clubs contact information may be found on the TTU UREC Website or via TechConnect. Please contact the Sport Programs Office at 806-742-2945 with any questions.