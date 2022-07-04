Are you looking for an on-campus job and love sports? Sport Programs is hiring officials to work flag football and volleyball for the fall semester. No officiating experience required, but knowledge of the sport is preferred. Interested? Attend one of the following info sessions to find out more about the position!

Intramural Fall Sport Officiating Info Session Tuesday, April 26th from 4-5PM, Student Rec Center, Room 201

Wednesday, April 27th from 4-5PM, Student Rec Center, Room 201

Questions? The Sport Programs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9AM - 5PM. Drop-in, call (806-742-2945) or email us at intramurals@ttu.edu. Posted:

