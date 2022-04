Battleship, isn't just a board game. Join us for a night at the outdoor Leisure pool and create an intramural battleship team to see if you can be the last canoe floating. The tournament will take place on Friday, April 22nd starting at 3:00 PM. Please note, all participants must know how to swim, wear appropriate and proper swim attire and be available from 3-7 PM.





Please contact the Sport Programs Office at 806-742-2945 with any questions!