Try something new! Drop-in Archery at the Rec Center!

Intramural Sports is hosting drop-in archery at the Student Rec Center in Room 114 from 3-6 PM on Sunday, April 24th! No registration required and all materials needed will be provided. Posted:

4/21/2022



Originator:

Brittney Hamersky



Email:

Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/24/2022



Location:

TTU Student Recreation Center, Room 114



