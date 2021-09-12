In this course, we will learn about how variation among and within social groups shape the ways we speak. No prior knowledge of linguistics is required.

Course: Language in a Multicultural America

CRN: 55246

Meeting Times: (11-11:50)

Language is fundamentally a human phenomenon. Social groups vary in many ways, including their language. Language varies across geographic region, gender, race, social relationship, and identity. In this course, we will examine how social background and culture affect speakers’ language use and how they are perceived by listeners.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions to:

Instructor: Khaleel Abusal (khaleel.abusal@ttu.edu), or Director of Undergraduate Studies and Linguistics: Dr. Aaron Braver (aaron.braver@ttu.edu).