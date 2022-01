Student Orgs: The Center for Campus Life will be holding a Student Org Fair on January 13, 2022, from 11am to 1pm. Remember, in order to participate, you must attend a Winter Raider Welcome Org Fair Training on either the 5th or the 10th. RSVP on TechConnect.

Posted:

1/12/2022



Originator:

Estreylla Sierra



Email:

estsierr@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/13/2022



Location:

SUB Red Raider Ballroom



