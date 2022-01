Interested in starting a new organization on campus? The Center for Campus Life office is holding an intent to form training on January 19th, 2022 from 11am to 12pm in the SUB caprock room.

Posted:

1/18/2022



Originator:

Estreylla Sierra



Email:

estsierr@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/19/2022



Location:

SUB Caprock Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization