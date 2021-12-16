We are conducting research on social support and depression, which is very important in our community. I am going to give you information and invite you to be part of this research. This study is being run by Assistant Professor Seungjong Cho from the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you can contact Seungjong Cho at Seungjong.Cho@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.