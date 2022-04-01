TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LET ME BE BRAVE IN MY ATTEMPT TO WIN - PLAY UNIFIED WITH SPECIAL OLYMPICS

What is Unified: The amazing opportunity to play alongside Special Olympics Texas athletes in various Unified Intramural Sports (Ex:  Flag football, Basketball, Volleyball, Disc Golf)

 Our Goal: To provide the opportunity to create Friendships in competition on an off the playing field

 Opportunities: NIRSA Tournaments, UNIFIED Rivalry Games, Intramural Leagues, Volunteer hours, and leadership roles.

 Upcoming Events @ Texas Tech:

Basketball (BB) Skills Assessment - 2.9 @ SRC Basketball Courts

BB Game 1 - 02.23 @ SRC Basketball Courts

BB Game 2 - 03.02 @ SRC Basketball Courts

BB Game 3 - 03.09 @ SRC Basketball Courts

BB Championship Week - 03.21 @ SRC Basketball Courts – After Spring Break

 

To get involved, please contact:

 

MarLynn Hickson – Marlynn.Hickson@ttu.edu

Donavon Hailey - Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu

Brittney Hamersky - Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu 

 

 For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.

Phone: 806-742-2945

Email: urec.intramurals@ttu.edu

1/4/2022

Donavon Hailey

Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu

University Recreation Student Fees


