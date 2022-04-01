What is Unified: The amazing opportunity to play alongside Special Olympics Texas athletes in various Unified Intramural Sports (Ex: Flag football, Basketball, Volleyball, Disc Golf)
Our Goal: To provide the opportunity to create Friendships in competition on an off the playing field
Opportunities: NIRSA Tournaments, UNIFIED Rivalry Games, Intramural Leagues, Volunteer hours, and leadership roles.
Upcoming Events @ Texas Tech:
Basketball (BB) Skills Assessment - 2.9 @ SRC Basketball Courts
BB Game 1 - 02.23 @ SRC Basketball Courts
BB Game 2 - 03.02 @ SRC Basketball Courts
BB Game 3 - 03.09 @ SRC Basketball Courts
BB Championship Week - 03.21 @ SRC Basketball Courts – After Spring Break
To get involved, please contact:
MarLynn Hickson – Marlynn.Hickson@ttu.edu
Donavon Hailey - Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu
Brittney Hamersky - Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu
For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.
Phone: 806-742-2945
Email: urec.intramurals@ttu.edu